Paving will close section of 35th NE on Thursday June 25, 2026
Thursday, June 25, 2026
|Closed: 35th NE between SR 104 and NE 184th
From 9am to about 2pm on Thursday, 35th Ave NE will be mostly inaccessible to traffic while the pavement hardens.
Residents who live within the closed section of 35th Ave NE should park south of NE 184th St if they need to come or go during these hours.
Emergency vehicles will have access to all homes within the work zone during paving.
Pending favorable weather and site conditions, 35th Ave NE will be reopened by early evening on Thursday, June 25.
Pending favorable weather and site conditions, 35th Ave NE will be reopened by early evening on Thursday, June 25.
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