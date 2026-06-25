Paving will close section of 35th NE on Thursday June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Closed: 35th NE between SR 104 and NE 184th
Paving is confirmed for today, Thursday, June 25, 2026 on 35th Ave NE between SR 104/Ballinger Way NE and NE 184th St.

From 9am to about 2pm on Thursday, 35th Ave NE will be mostly inaccessible to traffic while the pavement hardens. 

Residents who live within the closed section of 35th Ave NE should park south of NE 184th St if they need to come or go during these hours.

Emergency vehicles will have access to all homes within the work zone during paving.

Pending favorable weather and site conditions, 35th Ave NE will be reopened by early evening on Thursday, June 25.


Posted by DKH at 1:34 AM
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