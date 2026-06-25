Paving will close section of 35th NE on Thursday June 25, 2026

Paving is confirmed for today, Thursday, June 25, 2026 on 35th Ave NE between SR 104/Ballinger Way NE and NE 184th St.

Emergency vehicles will have access to all homes within the work zone during paving.



Pending favorable weather and site conditions, 35th Ave NE will be reopened by early evening on Thursday, June 25.









Residents who live within the closed section of 35th Ave NE should park south of NE 184th St if they need to come or go during these hours.