Lake Forest Park: Paving complete on 35th Ave NE but more work to be done

Paving complete but more work to come The contractor completed preliminary paving on 35th Ave NE Thursday afternoon and reopened the road at about 5pm. The contractor completed preliminary paving on 35th Ave NE Thursday afternoon and reopened the road at about 5pm.

NE 185th Street will close at Lyon Creek from 11am to 5pm Monday, June 29, 2026 and from 7am to 5pm each day Tuesday, June 30, through Thursday, July 2. 35th Avenue NE 35th Avenue NE

At 11am. Monday, June 26, 35th Ave NE will close around the clock until Monday afternoon, July 6.

This closure will allow crews to complete jackhammering work around sewer covers. Getting this noisy work done during ongoing daytime sewer work on NE 185th St means we will not have to do it overnight later this summer. SR 104/Ballinger Way NE SR 104/Ballinger Way NE will close from 7am to 5pm daily starting Tuesday, July 7, between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE.

Local access will be permitted between NE 195th St and Lyon Creek.

Signed detours will be in place.

This closure date is dependent on weather and site conditions and may change.





This marks an important milestone for the SR 104/Lyon Creek fish passage project.But there is still more work to be done in this area. Over the next 10 days, crews will continue working on 35th Ave NE and NE 185th St before shifting to SR 104/Ballinger Way NE. This tentative schedule depends on favorable weather and site conditions.NE 185th Street