Call for young artists: design for a reusable bag
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Does your child love to draw? North City Water District would like to invite all kids age 14 and under to participate in our "Design a Reusable Bag" contest, using the theme "We Use Water Wisely."
DUE SEPTEMBER 30th
The winning artwork will be printed on a large, reusable canvas bag that will be used to distribute water conservation materials at local events and festivals throughout the year (and with a little luck, re-used for groceries or other purposes throughout our community).
To get started, download the entry form and design template here > Design a Reusable Bag Contest 2026
Contest Rules:
The winning artwork will be printed on a large, reusable canvas bag that will be used to distribute water conservation materials at local events and festivals throughout the year (and with a little luck, re-used for groceries or other purposes throughout our community).
To get started, download the entry form and design template here > Design a Reusable Bag Contest 2026
Contest Rules:
- Only one entry per person. Drawing must be submitted on the downloadable form.
- All addresses and email address will be kept confidential and will NOT be used or published.
- The drawing must relate to the theme, “We Use Water Wisely.” Show us how you try to conserve water at home or at school. Feel free to use words in your drawing. Please use only ONE color (markers or ink pen work best).
- To enter the contest, mail your completed entry form with your drawing to: North City Water District, Attn: Administration - Art Contest, 1519 NE 177th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155.
- Entries must be received by September 30th and cannot be returned.
- Entries will be judged on the basis of originality, adherence to the theme and overall design by a panel of North City Water District employees and commissioners. Winners will be notified by October 31, 2026.
- One Grand Prize winner and 4 runners-up will be selected.
- Grand Prize winner’s artwork will be featured on the North City Water District reusable bags and they will receive a Clean Water Science Kit. The winner agrees to allow the District to publish their first name and last initial, age, and artwork on the District's reusable canvas bags. Bags will be distributed with water conservation materials at community events and festivals throughout the year.
- Runners-up will be featured in the District’s newsletter and website and will receive a STEM Kit.
- All contest entrants agree to allow North City Water District to use their drawings in our newsletters or on our website.
- All materials received will become the property of North City Water District and will not be returned. North City Water District will not be responsible for entries that are damaged or lost in the mail.
- Void where prohibited by Law.
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