Construction to begin on Ballinger / SR104 Roundabout August 3, 2026



On August 3, 2026, the City of Lake Forest Park will begin construction of the new roundabout at the Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) and 40th Pl NE intersection. On August 3, 2026, the City of Lake Forest Park will begin construction of the new roundabout at the Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) and 40th Pl NE intersection.





During the first several weeks construction staking and erosion control fencing will be installed, and a center median island will be removed from SR 104.





Tree removal will begin the week of August 10th and water main work will commence the following week.







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During Phase 1 work will focus on the Eastern Half of the Intersection. Southbound 40th Place NE will be closed. This work is scheduled for August 2026 to December 2026. Sign up for notifications to stay up to date on upcoming updates to the Ballinger Way NE Roundabout Project!View the project webpage to learn more about the Ballinger Way NE Roundabout Project.

WSDOT's fish passage project at 35th NE is nearing completion. ( see article)







