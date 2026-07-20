HomeTechHacker: What to Do Before You Throw Away Old Electronics



By Marlon Buchanan By Marlon Buchanan

Recently, I decided it was finally time to clear out some aging desktop computers that had been taking up space in my garage. Some of them were older than my teenage kids. Before I recycled them, I made sure the hard drives had been removed and securely erased. It was a good reminder that getting rid of electronics takes a little more thought than tossing out an old toaster.





Before you recycle, donate, or dispose of old technology, there are a few important steps worth taking.





Back Up Anything Important





Before doing anything else, make sure you aren't about to lose something valuable.





Old devices often contain:

Family photos

Personal documents

Tax records

Saved passwords

School or work files

Take a few minutes to check what's on the device and copy anything important to a cloud service, external drive, or newer computer.





Sign Out of Your Accounts







Before getting rid of a device, sign out of:

Email accounts

Cloud storage services

Social media accounts

Streaming services

Shopping accounts Many devices stay logged in long after we stop using them.Before getting rid of a device, sign out of:

This helps prevent someone else from gaining access to your personal information.





Factory Reset the Device





Once you've backed up your files and signed out of your accounts, perform a factory reset.





Most phones, tablets, computers, streaming devices, and smart home products include a built-in option to erase personal information and restore factory settings.





For older computers, simply deleting files isn't enough. If the device contains a hard drive or solid-state drive, make sure it has been securely erased before disposal.





Remove SIM Cards and Storage Cards





Phones, tablets, cameras, and some laptops may contain removable SIM cards or memory cards.





These small pieces of storage are easy to overlook and may contain contacts, photos, messages, or other personal information.





Check before recycling.





Consider Donation or Resale





Not every device needs to be recycled.









If the equipment still works, you may be able to donate it, give it to a family member, or even sell it. I wrote about several ways to get money for your old technology , and many devices still have value long after you've replaced them.

Recycle Responsibly









Many local organizations and businesses accept electronic waste. Shoreline residents can recycle many electronics through Recology's electronics recycling program , and companies such as E-Waste LLC in nearby Mountlake Terrace accept a wide range of computers, networking equipment, and other electronic devices.

Taking a few minutes to recycle electronics properly helps keep hazardous materials out of landfills while ensuring usable materials can be recovered and reused.





A Few Minutes Can Save A Lot of Trouble





Old electronics often contain years of personal information. Spending a few extra minutes backing up files, signing out of accounts, and erasing data can help protect your privacy while keeping useful materials out of the landfill.





Your future self will thank you, and so will whoever ends up handling that old device next.





Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author , IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.

















Many of us have a drawer, closet, or box filled with old electronics. Maybe it's an outdated laptop, an old smartphone, a retired router, or a tablet that hasn't been turned on in years.