Pig Feast: Colonialism in Our Time film screening and panel discussion July 25, 2026



West Papua Campaign USA is hosting a free public film screening and community dialogue at Shoreline City Hall, City Council Chambers on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. West Papua Campaign USA is hosting a free public film screening and community dialogue at Shoreline City Hall, City Council Chambers on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The event will feature a screening of Pig Feast: Colonialism in Our Time, a documentary about West Papua, Indigenous land, resource extraction, environmental destruction, militarization, and human rights.





The film uses the Muyu tribe's pig‑feast ritual (Atatbon) as a cultural lens to show how Papuan identity is inseparable from land and ancestral relations.





The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.



The event is free and open to the public, including Shoreline residents, community members, students, educators, environmental justice groups, human rights advocates, and those interested in Indigenous rights.

Reserve a seat here







Hosted by: West Papua Campaign USA

In partnership with: Shoreline City Council







