Pig Feast: Colonialism in Our Time film screening and panel discussion July 25, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026


West Papua Campaign USA is hosting a free public film screening and community dialogue at Shoreline City Hall, City Council Chambers on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The event will feature a screening of Pig Feast: Colonialism in Our Time, a documentary about West Papua, Indigenous land, resource extraction, environmental destruction, militarization, and human rights. 

The film uses the Muyu tribe's pig‑feast ritual (Atatbon) as a cultural lens to show how Papuan identity is inseparable from land and ancestral relations.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A. 

The event is free and open to the public, including Shoreline residents, community members, students, educators, environmental justice groups, human rights advocates, and those interested in Indigenous rights.


Event: Pig Feast Film Screening & Community Dialogue
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Location: Shoreline City Hall, City Council Chambers 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline

Hosted by: West Papua Campaign USA
In partnership with: Shoreline City Council


Posted by DKH at 4:18 AM
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