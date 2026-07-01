Dembowski celebrates installation of 90th new ballot drop box in King county

Wednesday, July 1, 2026


King county Councilmember Rod Dembowski, along with CM Jorge L. Baron and Elections Director Julie Wise, celebrated the 90th ballot drop box in King County at the Seattle Public Library-Northgate

We will have 100 drop boxes by November. 

Rod says, "I wrote legislation in 2015 to significantly expand the drop box program — and voters love it; 67% of voters used them last November.
 
"In our most recent budget we added funding for more boxes and more security features to protect them. 

"We are ready for whatever the Feds throw our way. Thank you Julie Wise for your years of leadership supporting this effort!"

Neighbors commented that this particular drop box will benefit the residents of multiple local senior living communities.

The Shoreline area already has drop boxes at the 192nd park 'n ride, the Shoreline Library, LFP City Hall,  the Lake City Library, and the Broadview Library.


Posted by DKH at 1:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  