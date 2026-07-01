Dembowski celebrates installation of 90th new ballot drop box in King county





We will have 100 drop boxes by November.





Rod says, "I wrote legislation in 2015 to significantly expand the drop box program — and voters love it; 67% of voters used them last November.



"In our most recent budget we added funding for more boxes and more security features to protect them.





"We are ready for whatever the Feds throw our way. Thank you Julie Wise for your years of leadership supporting this effort!"







Neighbors commented that this particular drop box will benefit the residents of multiple local senior living communities.





The Shoreline area already has drop boxes at the 192nd park 'n ride, the Shoreline Library, LFP City Hall, the Lake City Library, and the Broadview Library.







