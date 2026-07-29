Cantwell Statement on Trump’s Escalation of Trade War on Canada

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Sen. Maria Cantwell
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, released this statement regarding the Trump administration’s announcement of new 50% tariffs on Canadian goods:

"Trade with Canada powers $7.3 billion in Washington state exports and supports more than 200,000 jobs.
"To protect American workers, wine growers, and brewers, President Trump must drop these tariffs, honor the USMCA, and restore our productive partnership with one of America’s closest allies and largest trade partners."

According to a recent report by the Seattle-based Washington Council on International Trade, Washington state imported $15.2 billion in Canadian goods from April 2025 to March 2026. Washington state businesses shipped $7.3 billion in goods to Canada.

Sen. Cantwell has been a steadfast champion of opening new markets for American manufacturers overseas, and of defending American businesses from the Trump Administration’s damaging tariffs.

Immediately following President Trump’s April 2, 2025, ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, Senators Cantwell and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the bipartisan Trade Review Act to reaffirm Congress’ key role in setting and approving U.S. trade policy. 

The Trade Review Act of 2025, modeled after the War Powers Resolution of 1973, would reestablish limits on the president’s ability to impose unilateral tariffs without the approval of Congress.

The Trade Review Act of 2025 has considerable bipartisan support, and a bipartisan companion bill to Cantwell’s legislation has also been introduced in the House of Representatives. 

In October, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business organization, endorsed Sen. Cantwell’s legislation and the National Taxpayers Union included the Trade Review Act in their Top 10 Bipartisan Bills for Taxpayers “No Brainer” list for 2025. 

View all statements of support, including from organizations that represent millions of small, medium, and large businesses, HERE.


Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
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