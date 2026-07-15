An incredible day at the LFP PD Safety Day at Town Center
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
|At the start of a race
Thanks to everyone who joined us, it was a tremendous success, with hundreds of smiling kids and parents coming together for a fun, interactive day focused on safety and community.
|Checking out the public works vehicle
The kids had an amazing time racing through the bicycle and tricycle course, sharpening their soccer skills at the inflatable target, exploring our patrol vehicles and fire department apparatus, and climbing aboard Public Works tractors and backhoes.
There was truly something for everyone to enjoy.
|Helmets were funded by LFP Rotary
A special thank you goes to the Lake Forest Park Rotary for their generous support.
|LFP Rotary members pose with Mayor Tom French on the low-rider
Their contribution allowed us to provide hundreds of bicycle helmets and water safety vests to local families, helping keep our community's children safer both on land and in the water.
|Mayor Tom French leading the way
A big thank you goes also to the city employees who assisted us in making this event a success.
Our officers had a great time meeting and interacting with everyone who attended. Events like these are a great reminder of the strong partnerships that make Lake Forest Park such a wonderful community.
|An early start at the soccer target
Finally, a well-deserved recognition goes to Traffic Support Officer Amanda Johnson, whose leadership, dedication, and countless hours of planning made this event possible.
Outstanding job, Amanda, and thank you to everyone who helped make this year's Safety Day such a memorable success!
--LFP PD
--Photos from multiple sources
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