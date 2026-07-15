An incredible day at the LFP PD Safety Day at Town Center

At the start of a race What an incredible day at Lake Forest Park Police Department Safety Day event on Saturday July 11, 2026 at LFP Town Center! What an incredible day at Lake Forest Park Police Department Safety Day event on Saturday July 11, 2026 at LFP Town Center!





Thanks to everyone who joined us, it was a tremendous success, with hundreds of smiling kids and parents coming together for a fun, interactive day focused on safety and community.





Checking out the public works vehicle

The kids had an amazing time racing through the bicycle and tricycle course, sharpening their soccer skills at the inflatable target, exploring our patrol vehicles and fire department apparatus, and climbing aboard Public Works tractors and backhoes. The kids had an amazing time racing through the bicycle and tricycle course, sharpening their soccer skills at the inflatable target, exploring our patrol vehicles and fire department apparatus, and climbing aboard Public Works tractors and backhoes.





There was truly something for everyone to enjoy.