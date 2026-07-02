UW Med: HPV causes nearly all cervical cancer. Vaccination and screening can prevent disease and save lives

Thursday, July 2, 2026


Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be prevented. Yet thousands of people are diagnosed each year with the disease, which is overwhelmingly linked to a common virus for which a vaccine exists.

“HPV (human papillomavirus) is an incredibly common virus that 80% of adults will have at some point in their lives,” said Dr. Linda Eckert, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Eckert’s comments come on the heels of a study published this month in the Lancet that found high HPV vaccination rates were associated with greatly reduced cervical cancer death rates. The researchers found that women ages 20 to 24 in England between 2020 and 2024 had high youth vaccination rates and no cervical cancer deaths.

“There were zero cases of cervical cancer in this age group, and the researchers were expecting to find 23 cases. So the vaccine was 100% effective against cervical cancer,” said Eckert.


Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  