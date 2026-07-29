Hunger Intervention Program van stolen, offices burglarized and vandalized
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Between Saturday (7/25) afternoon and Sunday (7/26) morning, the office of the Hunger Intervention Program housed at the Lake City Presbyterian Church, 3841 NE 123rd St, Seattle, was broken into.
Windows in the offices and in their van, parked outside, were broken. Desks and cabinets were ransacked.
The burglars stole multiple laptops, van keys, and one of their vans.
The rest of the building appears untouched and unharmed, with no external damage.
Some of their programs were delayed and under-resourced as coordinators tried to work around the damage and stolen vehicle. Nevertheless, they were able to serve meals as usual.
The Seattle Police Department has filed a report and is investigating the missing van.
If you see a white van with HIP decals in a place it doesn’t belong, please contact info@hungerintervention.org or contact the Seattle Police Department (206) 625-5011 or 911.
The Seattle Police Department has filed a report and is investigating the missing van.
If you see a white van with HIP decals in a place it doesn’t belong, please contact info@hungerintervention.org or contact the Seattle Police Department (206) 625-5011 or 911.
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