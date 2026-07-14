Build your skills at Shoreline soccer camp July 27 - August 6, 2026



Calling all Shoreline soccer players! Calling all Shoreline soccer players!





two week camp that ends in a pizza party. Sign ups are open and a few spots remain for Sheriff's world cup soccer camp. Sheriff is the director of BVB Seattle and every year he offers a funthat ends in a pizza party.





July 27 - 30, 2026 from 9am - 12pm

August 3 - 6, 2026 from 9am - 12pm

Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline 98177





We'll even have a world cup trophy for kids to get pictures with. Open to experienced soccer players regardless of club.





Please reach out to info@bvbia-seattle.com with any questions.







