Build your skills at Shoreline soccer camp July 27 - August 6, 2026

Tuesday, July 14, 2026


Calling all Shoreline soccer players! 

Sign ups are open and a few spots remain for Sheriff's world cup soccer camp. Sheriff is the director of BVB Seattle and every year he offers a fun two week camp that ends in a pizza party. 


We'll even have a world cup trophy for kids to get pictures with. Open to experienced soccer players regardless of club. 

Please reach out to info@bvbia-seattle.com with any questions.


Posted by DKH at 4:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  