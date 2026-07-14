Build your skills at Shoreline soccer camp July 27 - August 6, 2026
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Sign ups are open and a few spots remain for Sheriff's world cup soccer camp. Sheriff is the director of BVB Seattle and every year he offers a fun two week camp that ends in a pizza party.
- July 27 - 30, 2026 from 9am - 12pm
- August 3 - 6, 2026 from 9am - 12pm
- Einstein Middle School, 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline 98177
We'll even have a world cup trophy for kids to get pictures with. Open to experienced soccer players regardless of club.
Please reach out to info@bvbia-seattle.com with any questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment