Gloria Nagler: House Finches found our feeder...

Male House Finch

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

“What exactly is this stuff”, wondered Henry House Finch. “If photog is a true bird lover she ought to post a menu for us, spelling out our options!" “What exactly is this stuff”, wondered Henry House Finch. “If photog is a true bird lover she ought to post a menu for us, spelling out our options!"





--Gloria Z. Nagler









(Although online descriptions tell us House Finches are ubiquitous here in the continental U.S., I still get excited when I spot one of these lovely birds. They colonized our State beginning in the late 19th century, according to Google.)