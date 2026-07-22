Gloria Nagler: House Finches found our feeder...

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Male House Finch
Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

“What exactly is this stuff”, wondered Henry House Finch. “If photog is a true bird lover she ought to post a menu for us, spelling out our options!"

(Although online descriptions tell us House Finches are ubiquitous here in the continental U.S., I still get excited when I spot one of these lovely birds. They colonized our State beginning in the late 19th century, according to Google.)

--Gloria Z. Nagler


Posted by DKH at 5:12 AM
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