Gloria Nagler: House Finches found our feeder...
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
|Male House Finch
Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler
“What exactly is this stuff”, wondered Henry House Finch. “If photog is a true bird lover she ought to post a menu for us, spelling out our options!"
(Although online descriptions tell us House Finches are ubiquitous here in the continental U.S., I still get excited when I spot one of these lovely birds. They colonized our State beginning in the late 19th century, according to Google.)
--Gloria Z. Nagler
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