11 candidates compete for 3 positions in the 32nd Legislative District

By Diane Hettrick









The 32nd Legislative District includes 5 cities in 2 counties and two large unincorporated areas in Snohomish county.



Seattle (NE portion). Shoreline. Woodway. Large sections of Edmonds. Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace. Esperance (unincorporated). Large section of unincorporated Lynnwood.



Dates & Deadlines



July 17, 2026

Start of 18-day voting period (through Election Day).

Ballots are mailed out and accessible voting units (AVUs) are available at voting centers. Locally: Kenmore City Hall Voter registration or updates

July 27 Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.

August 4 Deadline for Washington state voter registration or updates (in person only). August 4 primary

August Primary - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm on Election Day. Not one minute later.

32nd Legislative District races - We will publish a statement from each candidate. CANDIDATES



State Senator

Cindy Ryu incumbent Representative (relinquishing Representative seat)

Ira McBee

Jesse Salomon incumbent senator CANDIDATES 32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat

Jenna Nand

Will Chen

Keith Scully

Danica Noble

Lisa Rezac

Chris Bloomquist 32nd District Representative, Position #2 - both advance to general election

Imraan Siddiqi

Lauren Davis incumbent representative General information from Washington Secretary of State



Check your voter registration here:





Check your voter registration here: VoteWA.gov The top 2 will continue to the general election, along with the races which originally had only two candidates.The 32nd Legislative District includes 5 cities in 2 counties and two large unincorporated areas in Snohomish county.Seattle (NE portion). Shoreline. Woodway. Large sections of Edmonds. Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace. Esperance (unincorporated). Large section of unincorporated Lynnwood.

Ballots will soon be mailed for the August 4, 2026 Primary. A primary is for races with three or more candidates.