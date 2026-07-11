11 candidates compete for 3 positions in the 32nd Legislative District

Saturday, July 11, 2026

By Diane Hettrick

Ballots will soon be mailed for the August 4, 2026 Primary. A primary is for races with three or more candidates. 

The top 2 will continue to the general election, along with the races which originally had only two candidates.

The 32nd Legislative District includes 5 cities in 2 counties and two large unincorporated areas in Snohomish county.

Seattle (NE portion). Shoreline. Woodway. Large sections of Edmonds. Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace. Esperance (unincorporated). Large section of unincorporated Lynnwood.

Dates & Deadlines

July 17, 2026
  • Start of 18-day voting period (through Election Day).
  • Ballots are mailed out and accessible voting units (AVUs) are available at voting centers. Locally: Kenmore City Hall
Voter registration or updates
  • July 27 Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.
  • August 4 Deadline for Washington state voter registration or updates (in person only).
August 4 primary
  • August Primary - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm on Election Day. Not one minute later.
  • 32nd Legislative District races - We will publish a statement from each candidate.
CANDIDATES

State Senator
  • Cindy Ryu incumbent Representative (relinquishing Representative seat)
  • Ira McBee
  • Jesse Salomon incumbent senator
32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat
32nd District Representative, Position #2 - both advance to general election
  • Imraan Siddiqi
  • Lauren Davis incumbent representative
General information from Washington Secretary of State

Check your voter registration here: VoteWA.gov


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
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