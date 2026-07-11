11 candidates compete for 3 positions in the 32nd Legislative District
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Ballots will soon be mailed for the August 4, 2026 Primary. A primary is for races with three or more candidates.
The top 2 will continue to the general election, along with the races which originally had only two candidates.
The 32nd Legislative District includes 5 cities in 2 counties and two large unincorporated areas in Snohomish county.
Seattle (NE portion). Shoreline. Woodway. Large sections of Edmonds. Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace. Esperance (unincorporated). Large section of unincorporated Lynnwood.
The 32nd Legislative District includes 5 cities in 2 counties and two large unincorporated areas in Snohomish county.
Seattle (NE portion). Shoreline. Woodway. Large sections of Edmonds. Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace. Esperance (unincorporated). Large section of unincorporated Lynnwood.
Dates & Deadlines
July 17, 2026
State Senator
July 17, 2026
- Start of 18-day voting period (through Election Day).
- Ballots are mailed out and accessible voting units (AVUs) are available at voting centers. Locally: Kenmore City Hall
- July 27 Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.
- August 4 Deadline for Washington state voter registration or updates (in person only).
- August Primary - Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8pm on Election Day. Not one minute later.
- 32nd Legislative District races - We will publish a statement from each candidate.
State Senator
- Cindy Ryu incumbent Representative (relinquishing Representative seat)
- Ira McBee
- Jesse Salomon incumbent senator
32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat
Check your voter registration here: VoteWA.gov
- Imraan Siddiqi
- Lauren Davis incumbent representative
Check your voter registration here: VoteWA.gov
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