Shoreline Christian Reformed Church Block Party July 16, 2026
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Shoreline Christian Reformed Church is hosting our second annual block party on July 16, 2026 from 5:00-7:30pm! Last year was a blast, so we look forward to hosting again!
This is a free community event for any who would like to come.
There will be free food, a bounce house, yard games, face painting, and prizes to win (flowers and cakes!).
The block party will be in the parking lot of 14555 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
There will be limited parking available onsite, but will be plenty of spaces available in the neighborhood!
We hope to see you there!
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