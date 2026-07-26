Pets on Parade at 4th annual Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show

Pets large and (very) small participated with their owners.

This one got a free ride.



All photos courtesy Parkwood Neighborhood Association





The Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show was a huge success! 🐾





This 4th annual event was held on July 19, 2026 at Twin Ponds Park, N 155th and 1st NE in Shoreline.





Organized by board members Marie Ammerman, Kate Ledbetter, and Chris Brummer,

not pictured Gavin Gregory

Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make it such a fun community event. Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make it such a fun community event.







It was a hot day. The pets had varying reactions - the hot dog took a nap in the shade when his turn was done. Happy dog had boundless energy. The cat was annoyed and the little boy appreciated the popsicles. It was a hot day. The pets had varying reactions - the hot dog took a nap in the shade when his turn was done. Happy dog had boundless energy. The cat was annoyed and the little boy appreciated the popsicles.





Congratulations to all of our outstanding winners in every category!





The Dogs of Parkwood



You and your amazing pets made the day unforgettable! 🎉🐶🐱🐭🐢 You and your amazing pets made the day unforgettable! 🎉🐶🐱🐭🐢





Judges consulting

Thank you to our excellent judges Councilmember Keith Scully, Aishah Hammock (THE HAUS OF DOGS) and Asher (Shoreline Pet Evolution)!





Dressed for success.







The award was for the owner. The pet was happy with romaine.







Kitty was happy to snuggle and ignore both dogs and rodents.







And that's a wrap until this time next year.







