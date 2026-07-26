Pets on Parade at 4th annual Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Pets large and (very) small participated with their owners.
This one got a free ride.

All photos courtesy Parkwood Neighborhood Association

The Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show was a huge success! 🐾 

This 4th annual event was held on July 19, 2026 at Twin Ponds Park, N 155th and 1st NE in Shoreline.

Organized by board members Marie Ammerman, Kate Ledbetter, and Chris Brummer,
not pictured Gavin Gregory

Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make it such a fun community event. 


It was a hot day. The pets had varying reactions - the hot dog took a nap in the shade when his turn was done. Happy dog had boundless energy. The cat was annoyed and the little boy appreciated the popsicles.

Congratulations to all of our outstanding winners in every category! 

The Dogs of Parkwood

You and your amazing pets made the day unforgettable! 🎉🐶🐱🐭🐢

Judges consulting

Thank you to our excellent judges Councilmember Keith Scully, Aishah Hammock (THE HAUS OF DOGS) and Asher (Shoreline Pet Evolution)!

Dressed for success.


The award was for the owner. The pet was happy with romaine.


Kitty was happy to snuggle and ignore both dogs and rodents.


And that's a wrap until this time next year.


Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  