Pets on Parade at 4th annual Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show
Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Pets large and (very) small participated with their owners.
This one got a free ride.
All photos courtesy Parkwood Neighborhood Association
The Parkwood Neighborhood Association Best in Shoreline Pet Show was a huge success! 🐾
This 4th annual event was held on July 19, 2026 at Twin Ponds Park, N 155th and 1st NE in Shoreline.
|Organized by board members Marie Ammerman, Kate Ledbetter, and Chris Brummer,
not pictured Gavin Gregory
Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make it such a fun community event.
It was a hot day. The pets had varying reactions - the hot dog took a nap in the shade when his turn was done. Happy dog had boundless energy. The cat was annoyed and the little boy appreciated the popsicles.
Congratulations to all of our outstanding winners in every category!
|Judges consulting
Thank you to our excellent judges Councilmember Keith Scully, Aishah Hammock (THE HAUS OF DOGS) and Asher (Shoreline Pet Evolution)!
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