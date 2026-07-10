Meet the Artist: Annie Reierson July 23, 2026 at Shoreline City Hall
Friday, July 10, 2026
Experience "Earth Alchemy" - a solo exhibition by artist Annie Reierson - exploring the transformation of our experiences with the natural world through alternative photographic processes and natural materials.
Through layered imagery and organic textures, the work reflects on perception, memory, and the interconnected relationship between self and environment.
On view in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall through October 16, 2026. Viewing is available during regular City Hall hours, except when meetings or events are taking place in the room.
Meet the Artist:
- Thursday, July 23, 2026, 5:00–7:00pm
- Council Chambers, Shoreline City Hall
- Free and open to the public. Check in w/ the Clerks desk in the Lobby for entry.
- Location: Shoreline City Hall
- 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
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