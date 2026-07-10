Meet the Artist: Annie Reierson July 23, 2026 at Shoreline City Hall

Friday, July 10, 2026


Experience "Earth Alchemy" - a solo exhibition by artist Annie Reierson - exploring the transformation of our experiences with the natural world through alternative photographic processes and natural materials. 

Through layered imagery and organic textures, the work reflects on perception, memory, and the interconnected relationship between self and environment.

On view in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall through October 16, 2026. Viewing is available during regular City Hall hours, except when meetings or events are taking place in the room.

Meet the Artist:
  • Thursday, July 23, 2026, 5:00–7:00pm
  • Council Chambers, Shoreline City Hall
  • Free and open to the public. Check in w/ the Clerks desk in the Lobby for entry.
  • Location: Shoreline City Hall
  • 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  