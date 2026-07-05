Classes at the Tool Library week of 7-6-2026

In one week, you could get into our Makerspace, learn how to fix a flat tire, chat with fellow crafters in your community, and more. Check out our Seattle and Shoreline-based classes coming up



Class & Event Calendar

Our regular classes are available on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers for participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline Tool Libraries and Reuse Commons Lake City.





Please choose the level that best fits your household’s income. If cost is a concern, we encourage you to contact us at info@seattlereconomy.org to discuss options.



Classes at Reuse Commons Lake City are supported by Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU)







