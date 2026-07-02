Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technician 3 (In-Training)

Thursday, July 2, 2026

WSDOT
Transportation Technician 3 (In-Training) 
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$50,450 – $93,227 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Technician 3 to support the delivery of highway construction projects through materials testing, construction inspection, and contract administration activities. In this role, you will perform and document materials testing, evaluate test results, and assist with ensuring construction work complies with contract plans, specifications, and environmental commitments. This position plays a key role in verifying the quality of transportation infrastructure and supporting the successful delivery of projects that serve Washington's communities. The work performed helps ensure transportation facilities are constructed safely, accurately, and in accordance with established standards.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
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