Travels with Charlie: Get Some Whiffs of the New Fence

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Story & Photos by Gordon Snyder

Have you been to Animal Acres lately? A new split rail fence has replaced the one that was falling down.


You can Get Some Whiffs of the New Fence as you walk around. Imagine how strong it smells to Charlie?


Looking northish toward the Demonstration Garden.


Turn around and notice the new fence along the path. This fence should last over 20 years in our climate.

Take a walk around the path and enjoy the views and smells on a nice summer day when you can.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
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