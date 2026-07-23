Shoreline Covenant Church opens their building on Tuesdays for Neighborhood Work & Play Space

Need a place with Wifi and A/C for remote work? Want a place to help your kids get some wiggles out? Or just hoping to get to know some neighbors?









Our address is 1330 N. 185th St (Echo Lake neighborhood) and a link for more info is



This is not a religious program, just a desire to make our space more useful for the neighborhood. Currently open Tuesdays (7/28, 8/11, 8/25), 1-4pm.Our address is 1330 N. 185th St (Echo Lake neighborhood) and a link for more info is here This is not a religious program, just a desire to make our space more useful for the neighborhood.





Stop by our Neighborhood Work & Play Space! We have indoor and outdoor play areas, with a bounce house, bubbles, and water play for kids; snacks and coffee; and quiet rooms for work or board games.