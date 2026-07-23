Shoreline Covenant Church opens their building on Tuesdays for Neighborhood Work & Play Space
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Stop by our Neighborhood Work & Play Space! We have indoor and outdoor play areas, with a bounce house, bubbles, and water play for kids; snacks and coffee; and quiet rooms for work or board games.
Currently open Tuesdays (7/28, 8/11, 8/25), 1-4pm.
Our address is 1330 N. 185th St (Echo Lake neighborhood) and a link for more info is here
This is not a religious program, just a desire to make our space more useful for the neighborhood.
Our address is 1330 N. 185th St (Echo Lake neighborhood) and a link for more info is here
This is not a religious program, just a desire to make our space more useful for the neighborhood.
Questions?
- office@shorelinecovenant.org
- (206) 542-1050
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