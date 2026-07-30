Puget Sound Antique Radio Association annual swap meet August 16, 2026



The Puget Sound Antique Radio Association (PSARA) is holding its Annual SWAP MEET at Edmonds-Woodway High School Parking Lot The Puget Sound Antique Radio Association (PSARA) is holding its Annual SWAP MEET at Edmonds-Woodway High School Parking Lot 7600 212th St. SW, Edmonds on Sunday, August 16, 2026 from 9am to 1pm.

There is more than just vintage radios: test equipment, parts, Ham gear, tubes, books... Experts from the PSARA will test tubes and provide troubleshooting.



Join us for popcorn, sno-cones and other snacks and find out how to become a member!











This is a family friendly event, celebrating vintage technology. Admission and parking are free. There are items to inspire imagination for experimenters, STEM students and DIYers.