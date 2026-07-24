Summer Garden Stories at Kruckeberg Saturday, July 25, 2026



Presented in partnership with the Seattle Storytellers Guild, the event features talented storytellers sharing engaging tales inspired by nature, folklore, history, and the human experience.





Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair and settle beneath the trees for an afternoon of stories surrounded by one of Shoreline's most peaceful landscapes.





Perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone who enjoys a good story, this free event celebrates the timeless tradition of gathering together through storytelling.





Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 supporting future educational programming.



