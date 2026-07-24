Summer Garden Stories at Kruckeberg Saturday, July 25, 2026
Friday, July 24, 2026
This Saturday, July 25, 2026 from 4-5:30pm, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden welcomes visitors for Summer Garden Stories, an afternoon celebrating storytelling, imagination, and community in the beauty of the Garden.
Presented in partnership with the Seattle Storytellers Guild, the event features talented storytellers sharing engaging tales inspired by nature, folklore, history, and the human experience.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair and settle beneath the trees for an afternoon of stories surrounded by one of Shoreline's most peaceful landscapes.
Perfect for families, nature lovers, and anyone who enjoys a good story, this free event celebrates the timeless tradition of gathering together through storytelling.
Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 supporting future educational programming.
Kruckeberg is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
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