Pop-Up Book Sale at LFP Farmers Market July 19, 2026



It's summer, and that means it's almost time for the annual, ever popular Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library's Pop-Up Book Sale. It will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10am - 2pm at the It's summer, and that means it's almost time for the annual, ever popular Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library's Pop-Up Book Sale. It will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10am - 2pm at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, 17171 Bothell Way NE.









As always, there will be plenty of gently used books at bargain prices on all sorts of topics -- something to suit every book lover's taste.July 19 happens also to be Craft Day at the LFP Farmers Market, so we hope to see lots of community members come out for twice the fun!