Jobs: WSDOT Inspector Specialist Marine in Panama City, Florida

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See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: These roles provide critical oversight of shipyard work to help ensure vessels are built and modified in alignment with contract expectations, approved plans, and applicable standards. Serving as owner representatives, these positions help identify and resolve issues early, supporting quality, safety, and accountability throughout the construction process. Through this work, the Inspector Specialists contribute directly to WSF’s mission of providing safe, reliable ferry service for the communities and travelers who depend on Washington’s marine highway system.See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK









Panama City, FL – Ferries Divisions$84,529 - $113,734 AnnuallyWashington State Ferries (WSF) a division of Washington State Department of Transportation, is currently seeking three Inspector Specialist, Marine positions to serve as senior marine inspectors supporting new vessel construction and modification activities in Panama City, Florida.