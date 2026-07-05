Jobs: WSDOT Inspector Specialist Marine in Panama City, Florida
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Panama City, FL – Ferries Divisions
$84,529 - $113,734 Annually
Washington State Ferries (WSF) a division of Washington State Department of Transportation, is currently seeking three Inspector Specialist, Marine positions to serve as senior marine inspectors supporting new vessel construction and modification activities in Panama City, Florida.
These roles provide critical oversight of shipyard work to help ensure vessels are built and modified in alignment with contract expectations, approved plans, and applicable standards. Serving as owner representatives, these positions help identify and resolve issues early, supporting quality, safety, and accountability throughout the construction process. Through this work, the Inspector Specialists contribute directly to WSF’s mission of providing safe, reliable ferry service for the communities and travelers who depend on Washington’s marine highway system.
See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
See the link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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