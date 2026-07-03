Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, July 3 - 10
Friday, July 3, 2026
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
global-celebration
Your weekly roundup of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Upcoming Global Celebration Event in Shoreline:
Shoreline Unity Cup - Youth Soccer Jamboree & International Market
Sunday, July 12 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline A/B Soccer Fields
Free soccer matches for youth ages 8-11 featuring live performances and celebrations, with an international marketplace and food vendors.
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Crespella - Shoreline
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· El Volcán Azul
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Upcoming Games:
This is where things really start to heat up! This is our favorite site for updates on winners and game schedules.
Friday, July 3, 2026
Match 86 – Argentina v Cabo Verde - Miami Stadium – 3:00 PM
Match 87 – Colombia v Ghana - Kansas City Stadium – 6:30 PM
Match 88 – Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium – 11:00 AM
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Match 89 – Paraguay v France - Philadelphia Stadium – 2:00 PM
Match 90 – Canada v Morocco - Houston Stadium – 10:00 AM
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Match 91 – Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium – 1:00 PM
Match 92 – Mexico v England - Mexico City Stadium – 5:00 PM
Monday, July 6, 2026
Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium – 12:00 PM
Match 94 – USA v Belgium - Seattle Stadium – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium – 9:00 AM
Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver – 1:00 PM
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium – 1:00 PM
Friday, July 10, 2026
Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium – 12:00 PM
This roundup is brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
This is where things really start to heat up! This is our favorite site for updates on winners and game schedules.
Friday, July 3, 2026
Match 86 – Argentina v Cabo Verde - Miami Stadium – 3:00 PM
Match 87 – Colombia v Ghana - Kansas City Stadium – 6:30 PM
Match 88 – Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium – 11:00 AM
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Match 89 – Paraguay v France - Philadelphia Stadium – 2:00 PM
Match 90 – Canada v Morocco - Houston Stadium – 10:00 AM
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Match 91 – Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium – 1:00 PM
Match 92 – Mexico v England - Mexico City Stadium – 5:00 PM
Monday, July 6, 2026
Match 93 – Winner match 83 v Winner match 84 - Dallas Stadium – 12:00 PM
Match 94 – USA v Belgium - Seattle Stadium – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Match 95 – Winner match 86 v Winner match 88 - Atlanta Stadium – 9:00 AM
Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87 - BC Place Vancouver – 1:00 PM
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Match 97 – Winner match 89 v Winner match 90 - Boston Stadium – 1:00 PM
Friday, July 10, 2026
Match 98 – Winner match 93 v Winner match 94 - Los Angeles Stadium – 12:00 PM
This roundup is brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
0 comments:
Post a Comment