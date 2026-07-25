Everything to know about Jazz Walk August 11, 2026 - street festival, food, music indoor and out



Tickets for Jazz Walk here Tickets for Jazz Walk here





There's something for everyone!





Details:

Tuesday August 11, 2026 - five blocks of 15th NE from 175th NE to 180th NE





6:00 pm - The street festival opens with community organizations and local businesses, face-painting and games for kids, and activities for the whole family;





- Two beer and wine gardens next to the free outdoor stages start pouring beverages donated by Georgetown Brewing, Fremont Brewing, and Vault 177—with all proceeds going to local community projects coordinated by Shoreline Rotary and Lake Forest Park Rotary;





- Five indoor (ticketed) music venues begin serving special "Jazz Bites" food and/or beverages;





- Six food trucks begin offering barbecue, Mexican fare, gourmet hot dogs, Mediterranean cuisine, grilled and smoked chicken, vegan options, and dessert ice cream and cookie dough.







6:30 pm - Bands begin playing at the two free outdoor stages, located at either end of the 'Walk in the parking lots of Frank Lumber "The Door Store", and Frank Lumber Bargain Barn. - Bands begin playing at the two free outdoor stages, located at either end of the 'Walk in the parking lots of Frank Lumber "The Door Store", and Frank Lumber Bargain Barn.





7:00 pm - Bands begin playing at the five indoor venues: North City Bistro, North City Water District, North City Lounge, Sodam Chicken, and Bethel Lutheran Church. These venues require a wristband for entry.









- Each stage / venue features the same jazz musician / band all night long.

- All bands play three sets: the first two are 45 minutes long; the final set is 60 minutes long, with a 15 minute break between sets.

- Outdoor bands include The Foot Stompers, and Shear Jazz with Keith McClelland (one of the Jazz Walk's original founders).

- Indoor bands include Pearl Django, Greta Matassa, Angela Petrucci, Ranger and the Rearrangers, and the Elnah Jordan Experience.





Tickets:





- Online tickets are $30 at EventBrite; these must be exchanged for an entry wristband on the night of the event.

- Entry wristbands will soon be available at six locations so you can avoid having to exchange your ticket on the night of the event.

- Seating is limited, and most attendees purchase tickets in advance, so it's best not to wait until the day of the event (when the ticket price also goes up).





More Info:









North City’s favorite jazz festival is back for its 18th year! This year's event features a vibrant five-block-long street scene buzzing with food trucks, family-friendly fun, and local businesses, two free outdoor stages flanked by beer and wine gardens, and five indoor venues where you can enjoy everything from Django-inspired gypsy jazz, and rootsy Americana, to smoky bluesy jazz, and gospel-infused grooves.