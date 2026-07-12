Kaleidoscope Exhibition now showing at the Museum of Special Art in Perrinville Village - reception July 17, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026


Kaleidoscope Exhibition
Museum of Special Art (MOSA) in Perrinville Village
July 8 - October 3, 2026
Opening Reception Friday, July 17, 2026 from 2 - 4pm

MOSA presents the Kaleidoscope exhibition featuring the works of artists of all abilities. These unique pieces highlight a kaleidoscope of vivid colors with shifting patterns of light and high contrast colors and compositions. 

These vibrant fauvist style pieces will present a kaleidoscope of intense complimentary hues in various intensities with a juxtaposition of lines, shapes, motifs, and textures on canvas and paper.

Featured in the Kaleidoscope Exhibition are the works of:
  • David Baker 
  • Vikranth Samavedi
  • Winston Chien 
  • Johnson Simon
  • Noora Elkoussy 
  • Virginia Townsend
  • James Frye 
  • Dane Capo
  • MJ Anthony 
  • Lee Weng Choong
Don’t miss your opportunity to enjoy this colorful exhibition!

Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception.

For more information, contact us at 206-687-9259 or email: info@museumofspecialart.org

The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at:
18521 76th Ave W, #108 – Edmonds, WA 98036

Free Admission

BAKER GALLERY HOURS: 
  • M/W 12-4pm
  • FRI/Sa 11-3pm
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation developed to meet the current needs of children and adults with disabilities by providing access to the visual arts and educational opportunities for artists with disabilities.


Posted by DKH at 4:04 AM
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