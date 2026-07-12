Kaleidoscope Exhibition now showing at the Museum of Special Art in Perrinville Village - reception July 17, 2026
Sunday, July 12, 2026
July 8 - October 3, 2026
Opening Reception Friday, July 17, 2026 from 2 - 4pm
MOSA presents the Kaleidoscope exhibition featuring the works of artists of all abilities. These unique pieces highlight a kaleidoscope of vivid colors with shifting patterns of light and high contrast colors and compositions.
Opening Reception Friday, July 17, 2026 from 2 - 4pm
MOSA presents the Kaleidoscope exhibition featuring the works of artists of all abilities. These unique pieces highlight a kaleidoscope of vivid colors with shifting patterns of light and high contrast colors and compositions.
These vibrant fauvist style pieces will present a kaleidoscope of intense complimentary hues in various intensities with a juxtaposition of lines, shapes, motifs, and textures on canvas and paper.
Featured in the Kaleidoscope Exhibition are the works of:
Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception.
For more information, contact us at 206-687-9259 or email: info@museumofspecialart.org
The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at:
18521 76th Ave W, #108 – Edmonds, WA 98036
Free Admission
BAKER GALLERY HOURS:
Featured in the Kaleidoscope Exhibition are the works of:
- David Baker
- Vikranth Samavedi
- Winston Chien
- Johnson Simon
- Noora Elkoussy
- Virginia Townsend
- James Frye
- Dane Capo
- MJ Anthony
- Lee Weng Choong
Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception.
For more information, contact us at 206-687-9259 or email: info@museumofspecialart.org
The Museum of Special Art is located at the Perrinville Village Complex at:
18521 76th Ave W, #108 – Edmonds, WA 98036
Free Admission
BAKER GALLERY HOURS:
- M/W 12-4pm
- FRI/Sa 11-3pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment