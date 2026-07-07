Harborview treats 86 people with fireworks-caused injuries from the past week

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

As of 11am Monday, July 6, 2026, clinicians at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle have treated a total of 86 people with fireworks-caused injuries incurred in the past week. 

This represents a 65% increase from last year, when Harborview treated 52 such injuries around Independence Day.

Tim Fredrickson, the hospital’s associate chief nursing officer, characterized the injuries: 
  • 32 involve hands
  • 15 involve eyes
  • 13 involve other body areas (e.g., head, legs, abdomen)
  • 26 involve multiple body areas

 “This is a troubling increase,” Fredrickson said.
“More importantly, these are all individuals whose holiday ended in the emergency department instead of with family and friends. Many of the injuries are severe, including burns, hand and eye trauma that may carry lifelong consequences.
"Most were preventable.”

Harborview is the only designated Level I adult and pediatric trauma center in Washington, and serves as the regional trauma and burn center for Alaska, Idaho and Montana.


Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
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