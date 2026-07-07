Author Christina Dodd at Third Place Books July 17, 2026 with Julia Quinn



Third Place Books welcomes author Christina Dodd to our Lake Forest Park location for a conversation about her Shakespeare-inspired Daughter of Montague series, which follows the intrepid Rosie Montague, daughter of the Romeo and Juliet, as she investigates murders most foul. Third Place Books welcomes authorto our Lake Forest Park location for a conversation about her Shakespeare-inspiredseries, which follows the intrepid Rosie Montague, daughter of the Romeo and Juliet, as she investigates murders most foul.





In the third book, Teach the Torches to Burn, Rosie must get to the bottom of a string of suspicious deaths at her own wedding...before her tale takes a turn for the tragic. Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton series, joins in conversation.





This event is free and open to the public. For important updates, RSVP is highly recommended in advance. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A. Sustain our author series by purchasing a copy of the featured book!





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Christina Dodd is a New York Times bestselling author whose suspense, paranormal, historical, and mystery novels have been translated into 30 languages and sold more than 15 million copies in print. Praised for her “brilliantly etched characters, polished writing, and unexpected flashes of sharp humor that are pure Dodd” (Booklist), her award-winning books have landed on numerous Best of the Year lists and, much to her mother's delight, Dodd was once a clue in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle.





She lives with her family in the Pacific Northwest, where her 700 lavender plants share the yard with her husband’s various “Big Projects,” including a treehouse, zipline, and their very own Stonehenge. Enter Christina’s worlds and join her mailing list for humor, book news and entertainment (yes, she’s the proud author with the infamous three-armed cover) at ChristinaDodd.com





#1 New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn loves to dispel the myth that smart women don’t read (or write) romance, and if you watch reruns of the game show The Weakest Link you might just catch her winning the $79,000 jackpot. On December 25, 2020, Netflix premiered Bridgerton, based on her popular series of novels about the Bridgerton family.





Quinn is the author of almost 40 books — all romance, mostly novels (some novellas, a graphic novel, and a few that defy easy labelling; please peruse her bookshelf). When not writing, she spends much of her time advocating for causes she strongly believes in. A graduate of Harvard & Radcliffe Colleges, she lives in the Pacific Northwest with her family.





Want a signed edition of the featured book, but can't make it to the event? Order through our website or over the phone, and write your request for a signature or personalization in the comments field at checkout. Please call the hosting store if you're placing your order within 24 hours of the event.