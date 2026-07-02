Multi-Agency Child Exploitation Operation leads to 21 Arrests - 2 from Shoreline

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dubbed "Operation Guardian" a multi-agency child exploitation operation led to 21 arrests in Snohomish county, including two individuals from Shoreline, and three from Mountlake Terrace.

The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Edmonds Police, and several state and federal partner agencies. Charges will be filed by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney.

The investigation was led by the WSP's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF).

Individuals taken into custody included:
  • MEJIAN PEREZ, Guillermo, 22, Shoreline
  • GALVEZ QUEVEDO, Hector, 44, Shoreline
  • WALKER, Karl, 60, Mountlake Terrace
  • LUNA, Angel, 63, Mountlake Terrace
  • LARA MADDRIGALES, Carlos, 34, Mountlake Terrace
Others were from Lynnwood, Kirkland, Lake Stevens, Seattle, Burien, Arlington, Glenwood, Tacoma, as well as Texas, and Mexico.

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed or information leading to the identities of victims potentially involved in these cases is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov


Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
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