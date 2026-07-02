Multi-Agency Child Exploitation Operation leads to 21 Arrests - 2 from Shoreline
Thursday, July 2, 2026
The multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Edmonds Police, and several state and federal partner agencies. Charges will be filed by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney.
The investigation was led by the WSP's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF).
Individuals taken into custody included:
- MEJIAN PEREZ, Guillermo, 22, Shoreline
- GALVEZ QUEVEDO, Hector, 44, Shoreline
- WALKER, Karl, 60, Mountlake Terrace
- LUNA, Angel, 63, Mountlake Terrace
- LARA MADDRIGALES, Carlos, 34, Mountlake Terrace
Anyone with information related to the suspects listed or information leading to the identities of victims potentially involved in these cases is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov
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