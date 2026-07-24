Ballinger Thriftway collecting donations for Vision House
Friday, July 24, 2026
|Giving Tree for Vision House inside Ballinger Thriftway
Ballinger Thriftway has set up a Summer Giving Treein the store to collect donations for @visionhouseseattle.
Vision House is in need of some help for the summer season. Many families are experiencing difficulties and could use some help from our community.
Simply pick a tag from the giving tree with your desired donation and head to checkout! The donation will be added to your total at checkout.
Donations go directly to @visionhouseseattle and go straight towards helping families with essential needs like gas, groceries, and more.
Ballinger Thriftway is located in Ballinger Village at 20150 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155
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