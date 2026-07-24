Ballinger Thriftway collecting donations for Vision House

Ballinger Thriftway has set up a Summer Giving Treein the store to collect donations for @visionhouseseattle.





Vision House is in need of some help for the summer season. Many families are experiencing difficulties and could use some help from our community.

Simply pick a tag from the giving tree with your desired donation and head to checkout! The donation will be added to your total at checkout.





Donations go directly to @visionhouseseattle and go straight towards helping families with essential needs like gas, groceries, and more.



