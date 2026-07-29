LFP Reads special event with author Erica Bauermeister August 11, 2026

Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year. LFP Reads is sponsored by the King County Library System, the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.





This event is free and open to the public. For important updates, RSVP is highly recommended in advance. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A. Sustain our author series by purchasing a copy of the featured book!



