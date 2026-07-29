LFP Reads special event with author Erica Bauermeister August 11, 2026
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Local author Erica Bauermeister's No Two Persons is this year's King County Library Lake Forest Park/Shoreline/Richmond Beach Community Reads selection.
Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year. LFP Reads is sponsored by the King County Library System, the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, and Third Place Books.
This event is free and open to the public. For important updates, RSVP is highly recommended in advance. This event will include a public signing and time for audience Q&A. Sustain our author series by purchasing a copy of the featured book!
No Two Persons is 20% off at Third Place Books for the months of July and August—and you can join a community discussion with the author herself on August 11th.
Join us for the 21st annual Lake Forest Park Reads event! Local author Erica Bauermeister will present her novel No Two Persons, an ode to reading, writing, and human connection.
August 11, 2026 at 7pm
Lake Forest Park
RSVP Here
No Two Persons is an exploration of how books can affect us in the most beautiful and unexpected of ways—and how we are all more closely connected to one another than we might think.
Erica Bauermeister is the author of the bestselling novel The School of Essential Ingredients, Joy for Beginners, and The Lost Art of Mixing. She is also the co-author of non-fiction works, 500 Great Books by Women: A Reader’s Guide and Let’s Hear It For the Girls: 375 Great Books for Readers 2-14. She has a PhD in literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at Antioch University. She is a founding member of the Seattle7Writers and currently lives in Port Townsend, Washington.
Want a signed edition of the featured book, but can't make it to the event? Order through our website or over the phone, and write your request for a signature or personalization in the comments field at checkout. Please call the hosting store if you're placing your order within 24 hours of the event.
Join us for the 21st annual Lake Forest Park Reads event! Local author Erica Bauermeister will present her novel No Two Persons, an ode to reading, writing, and human connection.
August 11, 2026 at 7pm
Lake Forest Park
RSVP Here
No Two Persons is an exploration of how books can affect us in the most beautiful and unexpected of ways—and how we are all more closely connected to one another than we might think.
Erica Bauermeister is the author of the bestselling novel The School of Essential Ingredients, Joy for Beginners, and The Lost Art of Mixing. She is also the co-author of non-fiction works, 500 Great Books by Women: A Reader’s Guide and Let’s Hear It For the Girls: 375 Great Books for Readers 2-14. She has a PhD in literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at Antioch University. She is a founding member of the Seattle7Writers and currently lives in Port Townsend, Washington.
Want a signed edition of the featured book, but can't make it to the event? Order through our website or over the phone, and write your request for a signature or personalization in the comments field at checkout. Please call the hosting store if you're placing your order within 24 hours of the event.
Lake Forest Park store (206) 366-3311
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