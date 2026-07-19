Justices on the ballot

By Diane Hettrick









It would list the candidate and link to endorsements and articles, without making a recommendation.





I started to recreate their work and gave up pretty quickly. But I was shocked at the clear division that immediately emerged.





I received a list of endorsements from the Washington State Republican party. I found the Seattle Times endorsements. There were no matches between the two. I tried unsuccessfully to find endorsements from the Washington State Democrats, so I checked the local organizations. Again there were no matches.





There is an interesting page with history of each candidate's rise to office: Full Court Press





The Washington State Supreme Court has 5 of its 9 seats on the ballot for this year's election. I always find it daunting to vote for judges because of the lack of real information about the candidates. I still mourn the loss of the VotingForJudges.org site that the Washington Bar Association used to publish.