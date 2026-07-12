Free performance of Macbeth at Richmond Beach Community Park July 15, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026


Double Double toil and trouble

Union Arts Center Wooden O is back to perform Shakespeare's Macbeth! 


Free and all are welcome. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Pack a picnic, and have a wonderful evening of entertain in the park.

Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts.

Remember to check the Destination Shoreline calendar for other events during the busy summer season.


Posted by DKH at 4:59 AM
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