Free performance of Macbeth at Richmond Beach Community Park July 15, 2026
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Union Arts Center Wooden O is back to perform Shakespeare's Macbeth!
Wednesday July 15, 2026 at 7pm at Richmond Beach Community Park 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
Free and all are welcome. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Pack a picnic, and have a wonderful evening of entertain in the park.
Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts.
Remember to check the Destination Shoreline calendar for other events during the busy summer season.
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