Travels with Charlie: Trail Closure scheduled July 7-24, 2026 at Horizon View Park





Story and Photos by Gordon Snyder

The trail segment extending from NE 201st Street into Horizon View Park will be temporarily closed from July 7 through July 24, 2026 to allow for trail rehabilitation work. Work has begun and this section has been dug up.







NE 201st PL Asphalt Trail Entrance heads up the hill into the park. The Trail winds thru trees and undergrowth up to the courts and playgrounds. Wonderful walk up the hill. NE 201st PL Asphalt Trail Entrance heads up the hill into the park. The Trail winds thru trees and undergrowth up to the courts and playgrounds. Wonderful walk up the hill.







Charlie wanting to get going instead of taking photos of the Trail.



Charlie wanting to get going instead of taking photos of the Trail.

This might be very important for future park projects. City staff will install tree cells beneath the trail to evaluate an innovative product designed to support healthy tree root growth while helping protect the trail from future root-related damage.





This pilot installation will provide valuable information for future trail and urban forestry projects. I’ll be interested in what is discovered...



Lots of neighborhood folks will be walking up the road rather taking this Trail. But when finished, the Trail will be safer and better soon…





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder









Up the hill near the Basketball court, the Trail intersects the main path circling park.Looking closer at the needed Trail repair because of growing root damage.Mild Trail damage...Dangerous tripping hazards are targeted. The Basketball court is up the Trail in the background.