Everyone can make their voice heard (or seen) at Sunday sign-waving

Photo by Pam Cross

Freedom of speech is one of the great protections we enjoy so there was room at last weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving for those protesting presidential corruption, ICE detentions, racism, and the gentleman dragging a large wooden cross. Freedom of speech is one of the great protections we enjoy so there was room at last weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving for those protesting presidential corruption, ICE detentions, racism, and the gentleman dragging a large wooden cross.





Photo by Pam Cross

He didn't stay long, but the 50 area residents who gathered for peaceful protest at the Shoreline-Edmonds line Fourth of July weekend were undeterred from standing up for the people, principles, and programs important to them which are under assault to fund tax cuts for billionaires and worse. He didn't stay long, but the 50 area residents who gathered for peaceful protest at the Shoreline-Edmonds line Fourth of July weekend were undeterred from standing up for the people, principles, and programs important to them which are under assault to fund tax cuts for billionaires and worse.



