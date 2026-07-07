Everyone can make their voice heard (or seen) at Sunday sign-waving

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Photo by Pam Cross

Freedom of speech is one of the great protections we enjoy so there was room at last weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving for those protesting presidential corruption, ICE detentions, racism, and the gentleman dragging a large wooden cross.

Photo by Pam Cross

He didn't stay long, but the 50 area residents who gathered for peaceful protest at the Shoreline-Edmonds line Fourth of July weekend were undeterred from standing up for the people, principles, and programs important to them which are under assault to fund tax cuts for billionaires and worse.

Sign-waving continues every Sunday in July (7/12, 7/19, and 7/26) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, 1-2pm. 

Photo by Pam Cross

Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow). If it's hot, don't forget water and sunscreen!

Non-perishable food and toiletry donations will be accepted for donation to a local charitable organization. Join the community in standing up for yourself, your loved ones, and others.

--Pamela Mieth


Posted by DKH at 5:12 AM
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