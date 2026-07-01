Lake Forest Park Rotary begins a new year

President Mark Phillips receives the baton from 2025-26 president Terry Smith

The Rotary Club Of Lake Forest Park will begin a new Rotary year on July 1, 2026. The baton was passed at the changing of the guard dinner at the Civic club on June 24th when President Terry Smith passed the baton to Mark Phillips. The Rotary Club Of Lake Forest Park will begin a new Rotary year on July 1, 2026. The baton was passed at the changing of the guard dinner at the Civic club on June 24th when President Terry Smith passed the baton to Mark Phillips.





Mark has been extremely active in our community. He is a two term Lake Forest Park city councilmember, LFP tree board member, former city rep to Salmon Recovery Council, and a founder of LFP Streamkeepers. He has been the LFP Rotary treasurer for 5 years.





President Mark Phillips with his new LFP Board of Directors

LFP Rotary has had a productive year. LFP Rotary has had a productive year.



Here are only a few of the nonprofits and activities we support.

HopeLink

Harvest against Hunger

Hunger Intervention

Safely Day, LFP Police dept.

Shop with Cop, LFP Police dept.

Shoreline College veterans Center

Shoreline/LFP SENIOR CENTER

Lake City kiddy parade

eradicate polio night at the Lake Forest Grill

eradicate polio dip in January

Jazz Walk in North City

*** PROM NIGHT, a yearly event to raise funds to support our many projects and activities benefiting our community and beyond.

2026-27 president Mark Phillips will guide LFP ROTARY into the 40th year of celebration in SERVICE.

Thank you to Terry Smith for leading us in another 2025-26 successful rotary year. The 2026-27 rotary year will mark the 40th anniversary of the LFP ROTARY now led by President Mark Phillips. Here are only a few of the nonprofits and activities we support.Thank you to Terry Smith for leading us in another 2025-26 successful rotary year. The 2026-27 rotary year will mark the 40th anniversary of the LFP ROTARY now led by President Mark Phillips.





You are all invited to our 40th birthday party on Wednesday September 9th. We meet the first three Wednesdays of every month at 7:15am at the LFP PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH.









Jill Brady is LFP ROTARIAN OF THE YEAR

Jill Brady is LFP ROTARIAN OF THE YEAR. thank you, Jill for all your work with student scholarships and your enthusiasm and organizing our fundraising event. If you are interested in serving our community and you want to have fun at the same time. JOIN US. The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park Jill Brady is LFP ROTARIAN OF THE YEAR. thank you, Jill for all your work with student scholarships and your enthusiasm and organizing our fundraising event.



--Story and photos by Robin Roat







