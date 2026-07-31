Paving complete around Lyon Creek fish passage site but work still to be done

Paving is now complete on SR 104/Ballinger Way NE, 35th Avenue NE and NE 185th Street. This is another milestone on the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project.

Despite this big step forward, we’re not quite finished with this project.



Over the next two weeks, from 7am to 5pm Monday through Friday, contractor crews will close one lane on 35th Avenue NE south of SR 104 to perform anti-corrosion measures on new sewer infrastructure.





During this time, 35th Avenue NE will be limited to local access only between SR 104 and NE 182nd Street. People who live on 35th Avenue NE will have access to their properties, and emergency vehicles will be able to reach homes in this area.



While this work is happening, crews will continue to demobilize from the construction site alongside Lyon Creek and install final landscaping. Lane striping will happen in mid-August after the new pavement has time to fully harden. This likely will be completed over one night, with single-lane closures and flaggers on site to keep people moving through the work zone. I will let you know when striping is scheduled.



There will be some additional work here and there in the work zone after lane striping is finished, but we are not expecting any major traffic challenges.





There should be some overlap with the LFP Roundabout project at 40th NE and Ballinger, where construction will begin on August 3, 2026.









Crews repaved throughout the work zone overnight Tuesday, July 28, and replaced a speed hump on 35th Avenue NE that was removed early in this project.