Free workshop on heat pumps July 29, 2026



Shoreline Heat Pump Program Presentation Shoreline Heat Pump Program Presentation





Join Energize Shoreline for a free Energize Shoreline workshop to learn how heat pumps can both cool your home in the summer and keep it warm in the winter—while using less energy.





You’ll also learn how to save money on installation, including a $2,500 discount, and get connected with trusted local installers who can guide you every step of the way.









Hot weather is becoming more common, and the City of Shoreline is here to help you stay comfortable at home. Learn more here







