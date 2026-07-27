Free workshop on heat pumps July 29, 2026
Monday, July 27, 2026
Join Energize Shoreline for a free Energize Shoreline workshop to learn how heat pumps can both cool your home in the summer and keep it warm in the winter—while using less energy.
You’ll also learn how to save money on installation, including a $2,500 discount, and get connected with trusted local installers who can guide you every step of the way.
Hot weather is becoming more common, and the City of Shoreline is here to help you stay comfortable at home. Learn more here
WHEN: July 29, 2026 from 1:00 - 2:00pm
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
COST: FREE
LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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