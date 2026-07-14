Jobs: City of Shoreline Surface Water Inspector
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Opening date: 07/08/2026
Closing date: 7/26/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Salary: $41.95 - $51.04 Hourly
Shoreline's Surface Water Utility (SWU) is dedicated to protecting and restoring the City's streams, lakes, and waters of the Puget Sound through sustainable stormwater management and environmental stewardship. By safeguarding these vital natural resources, the SWU helps preserve healthy ecosystems, improve water quality, reduce flooding, and strengthen the community's climate resilience for generations to come.
The Stormwater Inspector conducts inspections of public and private properties, administers the City's Source Control and Pollution Prevention Assistance Programs, and works collaboratively with property owners, businesses, and contractors to promote compliance with stormwater regulations. This position also inspects active construction sites for erosion and sediment controls and newly constructed stormwater facilities to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and City standards.
Full job description and application: Surface Water Inspector
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