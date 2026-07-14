Jobs: City of Shoreline Surface Water Inspector

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

City of Shoreline
Surface Water Inspector
Job type: Full-Time Regular
Opening date: 07/08/2026
Closing date: 7/26/2026 11:59 PM Pacific
Salary: $41.95 - $51.04 Hourly

Shoreline's Surface Water Utility (SWU) is dedicated to protecting and restoring the City's streams, lakes, and waters of the Puget Sound through sustainable stormwater management and environmental stewardship. By safeguarding these vital natural resources, the SWU helps preserve healthy ecosystems, improve water quality, reduce flooding, and strengthen the community's climate resilience for generations to come.

The Stormwater Inspector conducts inspections of public and private properties, administers the City's Source Control and Pollution Prevention Assistance Programs, and works collaboratively with property owners, businesses, and contractors to promote compliance with stormwater regulations. This position also inspects active construction sites for erosion and sediment controls and newly constructed stormwater facilities to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and City standards.

Full job description and application: Surface Water Inspector


Posted by DKH at 1:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  