32nd LD Pos #2 Candidate: Lauren Davis
Saturday, July 18, 2026
It has been an extraordinary honor to represent our community for the past 8 years in the State House. My job title is “Representative” and I take that extremely seriously. I represent you. I am one of three voices you have at the state capitol and that is an enormous responsibility. I pour my whole heart into this work and pride myself on being active and accessible.
I first ran for office in 2018 with the goal to reform our state’s terribly broken mental health and addiction treatment system. I have made tremendous strides in this area, authoring sweeping legislation to allow same day inpatient treatment admissions with no insurance paperwork required, to require a naloxone kit to be provided to every patient with opioid use disorder, and to expand access to medications for alcohol use disorder. I created the Recovery Navigator Program—the only behavioral health program that exists in every county of our state. I have secured tens of millions of dollars to expand recovery housing so that people in early recovery have the best shot at keeping the disease of addiction in remission after they complete treatment.
Having served on the House Community Safety Committee for my entire tenure in the legislature, I have become one of the most pivotal players in crafting our state laws related to crime prevention, criminal justice reform, police oversight, juvenile justice, services to support reentry from incarceration, and domestic violence.
I am running for re-election because the work is not yet finished and because I am a much more competent, skilled lawmaker now than I was when I was first elected. I have amassed tremendous knowledge about our state’s agencies and systems and which levers to pull to most effectively create change. I hope to earn your vote!
Feel free to reach out anytime I can be reached at lauren@electlaurendavis.com.
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