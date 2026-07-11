The Washington Supreme Court and The Rule of Law - presentation July 15, 2026 at Third Place Commons
Saturday, July 11, 2026
- Do you know what role the Washington State Supreme Court Justices play in our lives?
- What is the role of an independent judiciary in our governmental system of checks and balances?
- What is the rule of law anyway?
|King County Bar Association (KCBA) Vice President Ms. Cynthia B. Jones and
Judge Johanna Bender from the King County Bar Association’s Civics Stewardship program.
The North King County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is sponsoring a public presentation featuring King County Bar Association (KCBA) Vice President Ms. Cynthia B. Jones and Judge Johanna Bender from the King County Bar Association’s Civics Stewardship program.
The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday July 15, 2026 at 6pm in Third Place Commons in the Lake Forest Park Town Center mall at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The goal of the KCBA Civics Stewardship Program is to enhance understanding of our justice system and its role in the three branches of government.
Ms. Cynthia Jones is a practicing attorney who focuses on civil and criminal appeals in federal and state courts, including the Supreme Court of Washington.
Judge Johanna Bender has served on the King County Superior Court bench since 2015 and is the former Chief Judge of the Maleng Regional Justice Center, Assistant Chief Criminal Judge for the Superior Court and the Lead Judge for the Involuntary Treatment Court. She is currently assigned to hear child welfare cases.
The League of Women Voters of Seattle King County is a nonpartisan organization that does not support any candidates or parties.
Our mission is to empower voters and defend democracy.
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