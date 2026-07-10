Town & Country fundraiser with new EveryDay Ice Cream July 19, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026

Root beer float fundraiser at T&C
Beat the summer heat while giving back this July, as Town & Country Markets brings back its Giving Together Fundraiser across six of its neighborhood markets.

For a suggested $5 donation, guests can enjoy a made-to-order root beer float featuring T&C's new, creamy EveryDay ice cream. 

Every dollar raised goes directly to local food banks through T&C's Giving Together program, which channels customer and company support into direct assistance for the communities each store calls home.


Visit the Shoreline Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133 on Sunday, July 19, 2026, 12:00 - 4:00pm to add some sweetness to their grocery trip, give the kids something to look forward to, and get a first taste of T&C's new EveryDay ice cream!


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
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