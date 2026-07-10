Town & Country fundraiser with new EveryDay Ice Cream July 19, 2026

Root beer float fundraiser at T&C Beat the summer heat while giving back this July, as Beat the summer heat while giving back this July, as Town & Country Markets brings back its Giving Together Fundraiser across six of its neighborhood markets.

For a suggested $5 donation, guests can enjoy a made-to-order root beer float featuring T&C's new, creamy EveryDay ice cream.





Every dollar raised goes directly to local food banks through T&C's Giving Together program, which channels customer and company support into direct assistance for the communities each store calls home.











