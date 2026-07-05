Weekday SR 104 closure in Lake Forest Park begins Tuesday, July 7, for sewer installation
Sunday, July 5, 2026
|Intersection of 35th (bottom of photo) and Ballinger Way (paved section)
Photo by David Carlos
LAKE FOREST PARK – Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2026 both directions of State Route 104/Ballinger Way NE will close from 7am to 5pm weekdays between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE.
Signed detours will guide vehicles and pedestrians around the closure, which supports sewer installation for the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project. Local access will be permitted on SR 104 east of NE 195th St, and driveways in this area will remain accessible during the weekday closures.
|Ballinger will close from 35th to 195th both directions
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will install sewer lines beneath SR 104. These lines will connect with sewer pipes installed recently along 35th Ave NE and NE 185th St.
Once sewer work is completed along SR 104, crews will shift to paving, lane striping and landscaping.
|35th has been the center of construction for a year
Photo by David Carlos
WSDOT has been working to open the fish passage under SR104/Ballinger for a year. This project is one of multiple projects to restore fish passages in the state.
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