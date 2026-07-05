Weekday SR 104 closure in Lake Forest Park begins Tuesday, July 7, for sewer installation

LAKE FOREST PARK – Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2026 both directions of State Route 104/Ballinger Way NE will close from 7am to 5pm weekdays between NE 195th St and 35th Ave NE.

35th has been the center of construction for a year

Photo by David Carlos

WSDOT has been working to open the fish passage under SR104/Ballinger for a year. This project is one of multiple projects to restore fish passages in the state.