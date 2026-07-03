Lakeside School Student Gold Medalist in USA Biolympiad National Finals at Harvard

McLean, Va. (July 2, 2026) The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that, a high school biology scholar, has earned a gold medal at the USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from June 21 to July 2, 2026.





12,808 students from 47 U.S. schools in 46 states and 35 international schools registered in the nationwide high school competition. She is one of four gold medalists.



During the 10 days of the USABO National Finals, students participated in intensive theoretical and practical tutorials.





The high school students studied with leading U.S. biologists in the fields of cellular & molecular biology, plant anatomy & physiology, animal anatomy & physiology, genetics & evolution, ecology, ethology, and biosystematics.





The young scholars were mentored by Kathy Frame, USABO Director, and Logan McCarty, Associate Dean for Science Undergraduate Education, Harvard University.









About the Center for Excellence in Education



, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The four gold medalists, including Emma, from USABO’s National Finals will represent the United States at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), a worldwide competition involving student teams from 78 countries. It will be hosted July 12-19, 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) , a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center.





The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and business, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community.





About the USA Biolympiad



is the nation’s most prestigious biology education and testing program for U.S. high school students. CEE’s USA Biolympiad (USABO) is the nation’s most prestigious biology education and testing program for U.S. high school students.





USABO’s mission concentrates on stimulating intellectual curiosity in young scholars and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in STEM. CEE provides resources for students to prepare for the exam and for exploring biological sciences.



