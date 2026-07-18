Statements from all candidates in the 32nd Legislative District

Saturday, July 18, 2026

By Diane Hettrick

Today's edition has statements from Lauren Davis and Imraan Siddiqi. This completes the information from all 11 legislative candidates in the 32nd Legislative District.

32nd District Representative, Position #2 has two candidates:
Because there are only two, both will advance to the general election in November.

Three candidates for 32nd District State Senator:
32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat
Check your personal voter data at this link VoteWA.gov If you have not received your ballot, you can get a replacement there.


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
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