Statements from all candidates in the 32nd Legislative District

By Diane Hettrick

32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat

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Today's edition has statements from Lauren Davis and Imraan Siddiqi. This completes the information from all 11 legislative candidates in the 32nd Legislative District.Because there are only two, both will advance to the general election in November.