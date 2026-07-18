Statements from all candidates in the 32nd Legislative District
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Today's edition has statements from Lauren Davis and Imraan Siddiqi. This completes the information from all 11 legislative candidates in the 32nd Legislative District.
32nd District Representative, Position #2 has two candidates:
- Lauren Davis, incumbent
- Imraan Siddiqi
Three candidates for 32nd District State Senator:
- Cindy Ryu incumbent Representative (relinquishing Representative seat)
- Ira McBee
- Jesse Salomon incumbent senator
32nd District Representative, Position #1 - open seat
Check your personal voter data at this link VoteWA.gov If you have not received your ballot, you can get a replacement there.
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