Letter to the Editor: "I love LFP"

To the Editor:





I LOVE LFP!* Last week...a shop at Safeway at the town centre....bending over to put my groceries on the conveyor belt...the chain of a loved necklace...a hammered gold cross...caught on the cart and broke. The cross seemingly disappearing into thin air. Customers behind me with the lights on their phones searching to no avail. Dear Dawn...the checker who has been there for so long and looks the same as day 1....always friendly and happy sharing my disappointment.Yesterday....I stopped there for another shop...ready to leave and saw Dawn...as an afterthought..."Did anyone ever turn in the gold cross?" She looked a little puzzled at first and then the visible light bulb in her eyes...raised her arms in the air and said... "YES!*" She went to fetch it from customer service spot...telling me someone turned it in about 45 minutes after I left that day. I hugged her.Whoever that person was...I am so grateful but much more than that....restored my faith in humankind at this extremely difficult time in our country and world.Judith MuilenburgLake Forest Park