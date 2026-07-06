Shoreline band to play at Halcyon Brewing July 11 and 25, 2026
Monday, July 6, 2026
Halcyon Brewing Company, 8564 Greenwood Ave N in Seattle.
Hokum Creak is hard to describe, as they play a fun and varied mix of "Rockin, Country-esque, Bluegrassy Americana.”
Any set is likely to include everything from Chuck Berry to classic bluegrass and country to the Grateful Dead to the Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot and The Allman Brothers.
Halcyon Brewing has a large outdoor performance and dining space, as well as indoor space if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and an excellent and varied food menu…and lots of great beers.
|Hokum Creak band members
Halcyon Brewing has a large outdoor performance and dining space, as well as indoor space if the weather doesn’t cooperate, and an excellent and varied food menu…and lots of great beers.
- Band: Hokum Creak
- Dates: Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, July 25
- Place: Halcyon Brewing Co., 8564 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
- Time: 3:00 to 7:00 pm
- Music sampler here: HokumCreak.com
- Email: HokumCreak@gmail.com
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