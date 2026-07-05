Shoreline Slam returns for its Third Annual High School Tennis Tournament

Shoreline Slam



SHORELINE, WA — Following two successful years that have attracted more than 200 players from over 40 high schools throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Shorewood and Shorecrest High School tennis programs are excited to announce the return of the 2026 Shoreline Slam, presented by Tennis Center Sand Point.



The third annual tournament will take place Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26, 2026, with matches hosted at Shorewood High School and Kellogg Middle School.



"In its third year, the Shoreline Slam has become a valuable summer opportunity for high school players from across Washington state to compete, grow, and connect," said Rob Mann, Shorecrest High School tennis coach. "It continues to meet a real need in our community by providing meaningful match play during the offseason, and we’re grateful for the support that helps make it possible."



The tournament is open to high school players entering grades 9–12 in fall 2026, as well as 2026 high school graduates. Players may compete in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze divisions.



Whether you're preparing for the upcoming high school season or simply looking for great summer competition, the Shoreline Slam offers a fun, welcoming, and highly competitive environment for players of all levels.



Registration is open. The entry deadline is Friday, July 17, 2026, at 9:00pm PDT. Tournament draws will be posted on Tuesday, July 21.













July 23–26, 2026